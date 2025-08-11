Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Cleveland Browns

Sports pundit Skip Bayless blasts NFL teams as 'racist fools' for passing on Shedeur Sanders after QB's debut

Sanders is still vying against other QBs for a roster spot

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Shedeur Sanders and Jayden Daniels on Brou's BUD List | First Things First Video

Shedeur Sanders and Jayden Daniels on Brou's BUD List | First Things First

Chris Broussard reveals his BUD list as we enter the 2025/26 NFL Preseason, including Jayden Daniels and Shedeur Sanders.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sports pundit Skip Bayless made a racial claim about NFL teams after Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders had an impressive preseason debut on Friday night.

Bayless was quick to scold teams who passed on the former Colorado Buffaloes standout during the draft, allowing him to fall to the fifth round to the Browns. Cleveland made the pick even after trading down in the first round to select defensive tackle Mason Graham and already selecting Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the third round.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Shedeur Sanders avoids the rush

Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) gets away from Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy (96) during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. (Scott Kinser/The USAToday Network via Imagn Images)

"Tonight, Shedeur Sanders made the entire National Football League look like a whole bunch of petty fools and, in some cases, racist fools. In many cases, Deion (Sanders)-despising fools," Bayless said in a video. "Tonight at Carolina, Shedeur Sanders made all those teams that had 143 chances to draft him before he went 144, he shamed all of them, including the Cleveland Browns, who finally took him in the fifth round."

Bayless didn’t elaborate on how Sanders’ performance made the league look like "racist fools." But he was adamant that he was behind the quarterback all along.

Shedeur Sanders fan in the stands

Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; A Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) fan with her sign during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. (Jim Dedmon/Imagn Images)

BROWNS COACH ADDS TO QUARTERBACK INTRIGUE FOLLOWING SHEDEUR SANDERS' GREAT PRESEASON DEBUT

Sanders’ free fall to the fifth round of the draft back in the spring, which sparked a massive debate during and after the event.

"It was the biggest disgrace in the history of the National Football League that somehow the sheep-think NFL wanted to teach Shedeur, and in turn Deion, a lesson for how he interviewed, how he carried himself, how he was the highest-paid NIL college player ever," Bayless continued.

Sanders making the roster still isn’t set in stone as there are four quarterbacks vying for a roster spot with Deshaun Watson on the injured reserve.

Shedeur Sanders under center

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) at the line of scrimmage in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium on Aug. 8, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Bob Donnan/Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But his performance against the Carolina Panthers got him off to a good start. He had two touchdown passes and 138 passing yards in the win.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.