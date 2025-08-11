Sports pundit Skip Bayless blasts NFL teams as 'racist fools' for passing on Shedeur Sanders after QB's debut

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sports pundit Skip Bayless made a racial claim about NFL teams after Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders had an impressive preseason debut on Friday night.

Bayless was quick to scold teams who passed on the former Colorado Buffaloes standout during the draft, allowing him to fall to the fifth round to the Browns. Cleveland made the pick even after trading down in the first round to select defensive tackle Mason Graham and already selecting Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the third round.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Tonight, Shedeur Sanders made the entire National Football League look like a whole bunch of petty fools and, in some cases, racist fools. In many cases, Deion (Sanders)-despising fools," Bayless said in a video. "Tonight at Carolina, Shedeur Sanders made all those teams that had 143 chances to draft him before he went 144, he shamed all of them, including the Cleveland Browns, who finally took him in the fifth round."

Bayless didn’t elaborate on how Sanders’ performance made the league look like "racist fools." But he was adamant that he was behind the quarterback all along.

BROWNS COACH ADDS TO QUARTERBACK INTRIGUE FOLLOWING SHEDEUR SANDERS' GREAT PRESEASON DEBUT

Sanders’ free fall to the fifth round of the draft back in the spring, which sparked a massive debate during and after the event.

"It was the biggest disgrace in the history of the National Football League that somehow the sheep-think NFL wanted to teach Shedeur, and in turn Deion, a lesson for how he interviewed, how he carried himself, how he was the highest-paid NIL college player ever," Bayless continued.

Sanders making the roster still isn’t set in stone as there are four quarterbacks vying for a roster spot with Deshaun Watson on the injured reserve.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But his performance against the Carolina Panthers got him off to a good start. He had two touchdown passes and 138 passing yards in the win.