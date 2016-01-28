Spieth takes early share of lead at Singapore Open

Jordan Spieth showed no signs of fatigue on the latest leg of his globe-trotting tour, taking a share of the lead at the Singapore Open on Thursday despite having his agent caddie for him.

The world's top-ranked player began with a birdie at Sentosa Golf Club and birdied three of his last 10 holes to complete a bogey-free round of 4-under 67.

He shared the clubhouse lead with An Byeong-hun of South Korea, the next highest-ranked player in the field at 26 in the world.

Spieth, who has played his past five tournaments in five different countries, turned to his manager Jay Danzi to carry his bag after his long-time regular caddie Michael Greller injured an ankle in Abu Dhabi last week and skipped the trip to Southeast Asia.