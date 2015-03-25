Sparks stomp Storm

Kristi Toliver poured in a game-high 17 points as Los Angeles Sparks cruised past the Seattle Storm, 102-69, in the season opener for both teams.

Nneka Ogwumike scored 15 points, Alana Beard dropped in 13 and Lindsey Harding and Marissa Coleman chipped in with 12 points apiece for the Sparks, who were swept in the Western Conference Finals by the Minnesota Lynx last season.

Camille Little scored 13 points while Tanisha Wright and Temeka Johnson both finished with 11 points and five assists for the Storm, who were without All- Stars Sue Bird and Lauren Jackson.

Bird underwent surgery to remove a cyst in her left knee on May 9, and is expected to miss the entire season. Jackson, the franchise's all-time leading scorer, is recovering from a January hamstring injury, but is expected to return to the team later this season.

The Sparks raced out to a 53-41 lead at the break before blowing the game open in the third, outscoring the Storm by a 31-12 count. Los Angeles was 10-for-13 shooting from the field in the frame, and shot a blistering 62.1 percent (36- for-58) for the game.

Seattle was held to 40.6 percent (28-for-69) shooting.