WNBA

Sparks rookie Cameron Brink suffers knee injury on scary-looking play vs Sun

Brink was the 2nd overall pick of the draft

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Los Angeles Sparks rookie Cameron Brink exited Tuesday night’s game with what appeared to be a scary knee injury against the Connecticut Sun.

Brink drove to the basket in the first quarter before she slipped and tweaked her knee. She was helped off of the court and hobbled toward the locker room before she was helped again.

Cameron Brink suffers an injury

Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink, #22, sustains an injury during a WNBA game between Los Angeles Sparks and Connecticut Sun on June 18, 2024 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. (M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Cameron Brink helped off the court

Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink, #22, sustained an injury and was assisted off the court by Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby, #5, during a WNBA game between Los Angeles Sparks and Connecticut Sun on June 18, 2024 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. (M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"Cam has a knee injury and will be evaluated tomorrow," Sparks head coach Curt Miller said after the game.

Brink only played four minutes. Los Angeles fell to Connecticut 79-70.

The Stanford standout was the No. 2 pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft. She came into the game averaging 8.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 blocks. She was tied with Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson for second-most blocks in the league.

Brink was also named to the 3x3 U.S. Olympic team for Paris.

"Except for the 2019 season, I’ve lost a starter to injury every single year I've been a head coach in this league," Miller said. "You just have to have the mentality of next person up and rally around it."

Curt Miller on the sidelines

Los Angeles Sparks head coach Curt Miller reacts during the second quarter Storm at Climate Pledge Arena on June 11, 2024 in Seattle. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Los Angeles is 4-11 on the season.

Aari McDonald led the Sparks with 14 points and seven assists in the loss.

Each Sun starter was in double figures in scoring. DeWanna Bonner had 16 points and seven rebounds in the win.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.