Southern U continues to lead the SWAC, beats Prairie View 91-59

YonDarius Johnson scored 18 points and Malcolm Miller and Javan Mitchell added 15 points each as Southern University, which holds sole possession of the top spot in the Southwestern Athletic Conference, defeated Prairie View A&M 91-59 on Thursday night.

Trelun Banks added 14 points and Miller finished with a team-high 11 rebounds as Southern (19-11, 15-2) grabbed 25 more boards than the Panthers.

It was a five-point game at half, but the Jaguars continued to slowly pull away after the break, opening the second half by holding Prairie View scoreless for the first 4:19 and stretching their lead to 12.

Hershey Robinson came off the bench to lead the Panthers with 14 points, and John Brisco added 13. Prairie View (8-21, 6-11) shot below 35 percent from the floor and behind the 3-point arc.

Southern U will face off against Texas Southern on Saturday to close out the regular season.