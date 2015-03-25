Southern Conference extends commissioner's contract

The Southern Conference announced Thursday it has extended the contract of commissioner John Iamarino by three years.

Having just completed his seventh year as SoCon commissioner, Iamarino had his contract extended through the 2015-16 school year by the conference's presidents and chancellors at their spring meetings in Hilton Head Island, S.C., last week.

Iamarino has been at the helm of the SoCon while it undergoes significant change with membership. At the start of the 2014-15 academic year, the conference will be composed of 10 members: The Citadel, East Tennessee State, Furman, Mercer, North Carolina-Greensboro, Samford, Chattanooga, VMI, Western Carolina and Wofford