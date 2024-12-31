Expand / Collapse search
South Carolina's Shane Beamer separated from opposing coach in Citrus Bowl following taunt after injury

The two shared a handshake and hug after the game

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Opposing head coaches needed to be separated from one another after a taunt following an injury to a player during Tuesday's Citrus Bowl.

Illinois defensive back Jaheim Clarke was injured on a play and tended to by trainers and his head coach, Bret Bielema.

Bielema, apparently, was not pleased, and taunted South Carolina with a substitution signal.

Bielema and Beamer

Shane Beamer was not pleased with Bret Bielema's taunt after a player's injury.

It's unclear who exactly Bielema made the gesture toward, but Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer almost immediately lost it and had lots to say to his opposition.

Beamer needed to be held back by his fellow staff as well as some refs and even some of his own players.

The entire game was chippy with several taunting calls throughout the contest. Bielema dismissed the incident during his postgame interview, calling it simply "a football game."

Bret Bielema yelling at ref

Head coach Bret Bielema of the Illinois Fighting Illini dismissed the incident during his postgame interview, calling it simply "a football game." (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The two shared a handshake and a quick hug after Illinois won, 21-17.

The incident seemed to fire up the Gamecocks for a bit, as they scored a touchdown just five plays after Beamer was separated from Bielema to take a 17-14 lead early in the fourth.

However, the Illini responded with a 12-play drive of their own, going 75 yards down the field and grinding the end zone to regain the lead, 21-17, midway through the quarter.

The Gamecocks got inside the 10-yard line on their ensuing drive, but they were unable to score, and the Fighting Illini kneeled out the clock.

Shane Beamer frustrated

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer needed to be held back by his fellow staff as well as some refs and even some of his own players. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

It's the fifth time Illinois has ever won 10 games in a season, and the first since 2001.

