South Carolina's Dawn Staley salutes Biden for 'historical' Harris endorsement

South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley "saluted" President Biden for endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris after dropping out of the 2024 election.

Biden made the announcement in a statement on Sunday that he would not be seeking re-election. Separately, he endorsed Harris in a post on X.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Staley, whose team was congratulated by Harris after winning the national championship in 2024, praised Biden on X.

"Thank you, @POTUS @JoeBiden! Job well done! Your historical endorsement of @VP @KamalaHarris is saluted!" Staley wrote.

Staley’s support of Biden appeared to be waning since the disastrous June 27 debate with former President Trump.

AUBURN BASKETBALL COACH PRAISES TRUMP'S 'COURAGE' AFTER ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT: 'HE'D TAKE A BULLET FOR US'

Staley attended an event with former President Barack Obama earlier this month, posting on X that he was "the coolest man on earth." But it's the other Obama whom Staley seemed to want in office beginning next January.

"@BarackObama thank you for your inspiration and leadership still. Now please let us borrow @MichelleObama for just 4 short years! First Gentleman is a good look for you!," she posted.

Staley has supported Democratic policies and ideologies, including the inclusion of transgender athletes in women's and girls' sports.

"I'm of the opinion of, if you're a woman, you should play. If you consider yourself a woman, and you want to play sports or vice versa, you should be able to play. That's my opinion," Staley said during the March Madness tournament.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When asked whether she thought "transgender women should be able to participate in women's college basketball," Staley responded, "Yes."

Fox News' Ryan Morik contributed to this report.