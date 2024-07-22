Expand / Collapse search
South Carolina Gamecocks

South Carolina's Dawn Staley salutes Biden for 'historical' Harris endorsement

Biden announced he was dropping out of the presidential race Sunday

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley "saluted" President Biden for endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris after dropping out of the 2024 election.

Biden made the announcement in a statement on Sunday that he would not be seeking re-election. Separately, he endorsed Harris in a post on X.

Dawn Staley at Gamecocks parade

Coach Dawn Staley speaks to a crowd during an NCAA Women's Basketball Championship celebration on April 14, 2024, in Columbia, South Carolina. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Staley, whose team was congratulated by Harris after winning the national championship in 2024, praised Biden on X.

"Thank you, @POTUS @JoeBiden! Job well done! Your historical endorsement of @VP @KamalaHarris is saluted!" Staley wrote.

Staley’s support of Biden appeared to be waning since the disastrous June 27 debate with former President Trump.

Biden and Harris welcome the Aces

Vice President Kamala Harris and President Biden hold up jerseys they are presented with during a ceremony to celebrate the WNBA champions, the Las Vegas Aces, at the White House on May 9, 2024.  (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Staley attended an event with former President Barack Obama earlier this month, posting on X that he was "the coolest man on earth." But it's the other Obama whom Staley seemed to want in office beginning next January.

"@BarackObama thank you for your inspiration and leadership still. Now please let us borrow @MichelleObama for just 4 short years! First Gentleman is a good look for you!," she posted.

Staley has supported Democratic policies and ideologies, including the inclusion of transgender athletes in women's and girls' sports.

"I'm of the opinion of, if you're a woman, you should play. If you consider yourself a woman, and you want to play sports or vice versa, you should be able to play. That's my opinion," Staley said during the March Madness tournament.

Dawn Staley at USA practice

Dawn Staley of the USA Basketball Women's National Team during practice at the Mercury Practice Facility in Phoenix, Arizona on July 19, 2024, as part of WNBA All Star Weekend. (Norm Hall/NBAE via Getty Images)

When asked whether she thought "transgender women should be able to participate in women's college basketball," Staley responded, "Yes."

Fox News' Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.