Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Running
Published

'Some' Boston Marathon runners not rewarded a medal as promised; athletic association vows they will be sent

Medals ran out at 5:15 p.m.

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 18 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 18

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

If you finished the Boston Marathon after 5:15 p.m. on Monday, you were too late to receive a medal.

The Boston Athletics Association (BAA) confirmed that "some of" the runners did not receive a congratulatory medal for completing the 26.2-mile trek.

Runners receive a medal at the finish line at Boylston Street, but there were no more medals to give a quarter after 5 p.m. ET, despite thousands of runners still racing.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Runners at Boston Marathon

Runners arrive at the top of Heartbreak Hill during the 127th Boston Marathon.  (Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

SWITZERLAND MAN MARCEL HUG, AMERICAN WOMAN SUSANNAH SCARONI TAKE BOSTON MARATHON WHEELCHAIR TITLES

"We have begun to reach out to affected athletes, and will ensure medals are provided to finishers as quickly as possible," the BAA said. "The BAA congratulates all finishers of this year’s race."

WCVB notes that racers will have to wait "several days or weeks" to receive the prize.

Boston Marathon

Runners stream down Boylston Street as rain falls on the 127th Boston Marathon. (Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Over 30,000 people ran the race on Monday in a gloomy Boston, with Evans Chebet of Kenya winning the men's race in 2:05:54. Hellen Obiti, also of Kenya, was the fastest woman at 2:21:38.