'Some' Boston Marathon runners not rewarded a medal as promised; athletic association vows they will be sent

If you finished the Boston Marathon after 5:15 p.m. on Monday, you were too late to receive a medal.

The Boston Athletics Association (BAA) confirmed that "some of" the runners did not receive a congratulatory medal for completing the 26.2-mile trek.

Runners receive a medal at the finish line at Boylston Street, but there were no more medals to give a quarter after 5 p.m. ET, despite thousands of runners still racing.

"We have begun to reach out to affected athletes, and will ensure medals are provided to finishers as quickly as possible," the BAA said. "The BAA congratulates all finishers of this year’s race."

WCVB notes that racers will have to wait "several days or weeks" to receive the prize.

Over 30,000 people ran the race on Monday in a gloomy Boston, with Evans Chebet of Kenya winning the men's race in 2:05:54. Hellen Obiti, also of Kenya, was the fastest woman at 2:21:38.