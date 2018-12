Friday was a monumental day for the Los Angeles Angels.

The club signed Japanese star Shohei Ohtani, a player who can hit, pitch and play in the outfield with Mike Trout.

As Otani selected the Angels over other clubs (Padres, Mariners and Dodgers to name a few), the clubis feelin' pretty good right now.

