Sochaux signed Gabon goalkeeper Didier Ovono on Thursday for the remainder of the Ligue 1 season.

The 29-year-old Ovono last played for Le Mans in France, and will help Sochaux replace injured goalie Pierrick Cros. Cros will be sidelined for an extended period with torn ligaments in his knee.

Ovono has 60 caps for Gabon and also played for his country at the Olympics in 2012.

Sochaux is in 18th place in Ligue 1 after 12 matches.