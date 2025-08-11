Cristiano Ronaldo's longtime girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez announces engagement by showing off massive ring

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has put quite the ring on his longtime girlfriend’s finger.

Ronaldo, 40, and Georgina Rodriguez, who has been his girlfriend since 2017, are now engaged, as the latter shared as such on Monday.

In an Instagram post, Rodriguez showed off her new, massive, oval-shaped engagement ring with a heartwarming caption in Spanish.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Yes, I do. In this and in all my lives," Rodriguez’s caption read when translated to English.

Rodriguez was rumored to be engaged to Ronaldo, as she’s been seen with a ring on that finger. However, this is the first time she has posted wearing it.

AARON RODGERS GUSHES OVER NEW WIFE: ‘YOUR WHOLE WORLD CHANGES WHEN YOU MEET THE RIGHT ONE’

Ronaldo and Rodriguez made waves when they showed up together for the Best FIFA Football Awards in Zurich in January 2017. In May of that year, they made their relationship Instagram official.

The couple share five children with 8-year-old twins Eva Maria and Mateo, daughters Alana, 7, and Bella, 3, and Cristiano Jr., a 15-year-old from a previous Ronaldo relationship.

The couple also announced the death of Ángel, Bella’s newborn twin brother, in April 2022.

Given their lengthy relationship, there was always wonder about whether Ronaldo and Rodriguez would get married. During a Netflix docuseries, ‘I Am Georgina,’ Rodriguez discussed their future together.

"They’re always joking about the wedding, ‘When is the wedding?’" Rodriguez said about her friends in the documentary, which was released earlier this year. "Since Jennifer Lopez’s song, ‘The Ring Or When,’ came out, they started singing it to me. And well, this is not up to me."

Ronaldo, then, chimed in.

"I always tell her, when we get that click," he said, while snapping his fingers. "Like everything with our life, and I know she knows what I’m talking about. It could be in a year, or it could be in six months, or it could be in a month. I’m 1,000% sure that it’ll happen."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ronaldo, the Portuguese star, currently plays for Al-Nassr, a club in the Saudi Pro League. He signed a two-year extension in June that keeps him with the club through June 2027.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.