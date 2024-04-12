SMU football player Teddy Knox suspended for alleged role in Rashee Rice crash

Southern Methodist University football player Teddy Knox has been suspended by the school after being identified by Dallas police as one of the drivers responsible for a high-speed, chain-reaction crash on a Texas highway last week.

Kansas City Chiefs wideout Rashee Rice, who was also identified, surrendered to police on Thursday.

Knox, 21, is facing several charges, including one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury, and six counts of collision involving injury. Dallas police issued an arrest warrant for Knox, who is facing the same charges as Rice, a former SMU player.

The school said Thursday that it was aware of the arrest warrant but declined to comment further, citing student privacy laws, according to The Associated Press.

Knox’s attorney said he was cooperating with law enforcement. Dallas police said Thursday night that Knox was not currently in custody.

Rice, coming off his first Super Bowl victory with the Kansas City Chiefs in February, surrendered to law enforcement on Thursday.

The arrest warrants stem from a March 30 crash on a Dallas highway. Police say Rice was driving a Lamborghini sport utility vehicle and Knox was driving a Corvette. They alleged the two football players were speeding in the far left lane when they lost control, and the Lamborghini traveled onto the shoulder and hit the center median wall, causing a chain collision.

Rice and Knox allegedly left following the crash without determining whether anyone needed medical attention or providing their information, according to police. Four people involved in the crash had minor injuries, police said.

Rice, who was released on bond Thursday night, issued an apology on social media last week accepting full responsibility.

"I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities. I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday’s accident," he said at the time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.