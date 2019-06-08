Expand / Collapse search
Horse Racing
Sir Winston finishes first at Belmont Stakes

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Sir Winston (7), with jockey Joel Rosario up, crosses the finish line to win the 151st running of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

Sir Winston was the first horse across the finish line on Saturday at the 151st running of the Belmont Stakes in Elmont, N.Y. Though this was the third leg of the sport's yearly Triple Crown, there were no Triple Crown contenders at Belmont.

Sir Winston, ridden by Joel Rosario, was a 10-1 shot coming into Saturday's race. The horse covered the 1 1/2 mile course in 2 minutes 28.3 seconds. Tacitus, one of the betting favorites, came in second and Joevia, who led for most of the race, finished third.

MAXIMUM SECURITY OWNER ISSUES $20 MILLION CHALLENGE TO KENTUCKY DERBY RIVALS

Sir Winston (7), with jockey Joel Rosario up, crosses the finish line ahead of Tacitus (10), with jockey Jose Ortiz up, to win the 151st running of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

"He seemed like he didn't mind to be on the inside," Rosario said of Sir Winston after the race. "For the distance, he rode pretty good."

Indeed, this year's Triple Crown was mired in controversy from the start. Maximum Security, the initial winner of the first of the three Triple Crown races -- the Kentucky Derby -- was disqualified for interfering in the paths of several horses. Country House, who was declared winner of the Derby, did not race Saturday.

Sir Winston (7), with jockey Joel Rosario up, crosses the finish line to win the 151st running of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

War of Will, the winner of the Preakness Stakes in Baltimore last month, faded as the race went on and finished ninth in the 10-horse contest on Saturday.

"I could see where War of Will was struggling a little bit," said Mark Casse, trainer for War of Will and Sir Winston. "He looked like maybe he was a little flat today."

The last Triple Crown winner was Justify in 2018, coming three years after American Pharoah in 2015.