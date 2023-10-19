Expand / Collapse search
Simone Biles

Simone Biles will try to meet Taylor Swift at Chiefs-Packers game later this season

Biles' husband, Jonathan Owens, plays for the Packers

Scott Thompson
The most decorated gymnast of all-time is hoping she will run into Taylor Swift at an upcoming Kansas City Chiefs game. 

Simone Biles, who owns 30 World Championship medals, 23 of which are gold, said she was excited to get back to the football field to support her husband, Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens, during an appearance on the "Today" show.

Owens’ Packers will be taking on the Chiefs later this season on Dec. 3, a "Sunday Night Football" matchup in primetime at Lambeau Field. Co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb brought up Biles meeting up with Swift during that game, as the music megastar has been present to watch Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce at multiple stadiums this year. 

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens attend a game between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers at Toyota Center on Dec. 28, 2021 in Houston. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

"I’d like to see you and Taylor," Kotb said. "It’d be really cute, it’d be a nice photo opp."

"I actually will be going to that game," Biles replied smiling ear to ear. 

Biles, wearing an "Owens" necklace during the interview, discussed supporting her husband on the gridiron.

"It’s been really fun supporting what he loves to do," she said. "Obviously he’s in Green Bay right now. My season just ended, so I’m super excited for the holidays to support him."

Travis Kelce wears bird jacket with Taylor swift in all black on date night

Travis Kelce helped Taylor Swift on their date night in New York. (Gotham)

Biles is coming off another World Championship gold, and many wonder if she will be heading to Paris next year for the Summer Olympic Games. 

Kotb said that she would be going to Las Vegas to bet $100 she would be on the plane to France next summer and asked Biles if her bet was safe.

"I think you’d be pretty lucky, Hoda," Biles said. 

Simone Biles and Taylor Swift side by side

Simone Biles said she will be attending a Green Bay Packers game later this season where her husband, Jonathan Owens, will be facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs. (Getty Images)

Until then, Biles will be looking forward to watching her husband on the football field. Who knows, maybe that run-in with Swift will be coming later this season for all to see on primetime television.

