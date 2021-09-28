Simone Biles says she 'should have quit way before Tokyo' following Nassar abuse

Simone Biles has previously spoken about her performance at the Tokyo Olympics this summer and how it was greatly impacted by the abuse she was subjected to by disgraced former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar. She now believes it was a situation she should have never been in to begin with.

In an interview with New York Magazine , Biles was honest about attending the Games, saying the decision to quit should have been made long before the Olympics began.

"If you looked at everything I’ve gone through for the past seven years, I should have never made another Olympic team," she said in the article published Monday. "I should have quit way before Tokyo, when Larry Nassar was in the media for two years. It was too much."

Earlier this month, Biles and several other members of Team USA Gymnastics spoke before the Senate Judiciary Committee over the FBI’s failed investigation into Nassar.

Her impactful statement touched on a range of issues related to the investigation and went on to detail the lasting impacts the abuse has had on her and many other athletes years after allegations were first made in 2015.

"The announcement in the spring of 2020 that the Tokyo Games were to be postponed for a year meant that I would be going to the gym, to training, to therapy, living daily, among the reminders of this story for another 365 days," Biles said in her testimony. "As I have stated in the past, one thing that helped me push each and every day was the goal of not allowing this crisis to be ignored. I worked incredibly hard to make sure that my presence could maintain a connection between the failures and the competition at Tokyo 2020."

She continued: "I am a strong individual and I will persevere, but I never should have been left alone to suffer the abuse of Larry Nassar."

​​Biles competed at the all-around team event in Tokyo before withdrawing from the vault, individual all-around and two other apparatus events citing her mental health struggles. She would eventually return to close out the Games with a bronze medal in the women’s balance beam final.

Biles explained in her interview that her decision to attend Tokoyo was a way for her to protect her power over Nassar.

She said, "I was not going to let him take something I’ve worked for since I was 6 years old. I wasn’t going to let him take that joy away from me. So I pushed past that for as long as my mind and my body would let me."