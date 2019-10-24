Simone Biles adds flip and twist to her first pitch at Game 2 of World Series

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles threw the first pitch during Game 2 at the World Series in Houston on Wednesday, and it was a pitch to remember.

The decorated 22-year-old gymnast brought a unique and literal spin to her throw for the Astros. Biles, who earned a record number 25 gymnastics world championship titles, executed an all-star worthy flip and twist before her ceremonial first pitch.

Biles is also a hometown resident as she grew up in Spring, Texas, which is a northern suburb of Houston.

She had previously thrown the first pitch for the Astros during a game in 2016, where she also incorporated her gymnastic skills.

Biles broke the all-time record at the world gymnastics championships in Stuttgart, Germany, last week when she secured her 25th medal at the event, beating the record for most world medals by men or women, previously set by Belarusian men's gymnast Vitaly Scherbo.