Sights & Sounds: Chasing the championship at Phoenix International Raceway

Editor's note: Scroll down for updates...

The final race of the Eliminator Round of the Chase for the NASCAR Sprint Cup is finally here. At the end of Sunday's Quicken Loans Race for Heroes 500 the championship picture will be crystal clear, as three drivers will join Jeff Gordon in the Championship 4 that will fight for the title next weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

With so much on the line in Sunday's race, teams are working hard in the garage to put the final touches on the race cars and setting up the pit boxes.

While the crews are hard at work in the garage, many of the drivers are spending the morning with fans, sponsors and hospitality guests.