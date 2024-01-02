Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Michigan Wolverines

Shirtless Tom Brady goes wild for Michigan's Rose Bowl win: 'OMFG'

Jim Harbaugh called JJ McCarthy the best QB in Michigan college football history

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 1 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 1

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Tom Brady went wild for Michigan as the Wolverines defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 27-20 in overtime of their College Football Playoff semifinals matchup on Monday.

Brady was watching the game from his home when the Wolverines defense stopped Alabama’s Jalen Milroe from scoring on 4th-and-goal. The seven-time Super Bowl winner gave his followers a little more than they bargained for, revealing that he was shirtless on the couch watching the game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tom Brady adn Jim Harbaugh

Tom Brady, left, laughs with head coach Jim Harbaugh after they played catch before a game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Michigan Stadium on Sept. 17, 2016 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

"OMFG Go Blue," he captioned the video on his Instagram Stories.

VIEW THE MOMENT ON X.

Michigan will now play for a national championship against Washington next week. The last time Michigan won a title was in 1997, when Brian Griese and Charles Woodson were the stars of the team. Brady was also on the team. 

They won the Rose Bowl that season over Washington State – it was the last time they were in the Rose Bowl before Monday’s game against Alabama.

WASHINGTON FENDS OFF TEXAS IN THRILLING HALF, ADVANCES TO CFP NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Tom Brady vs Wisconsin

Michigan quarterback Tom Brady, #10, in action against Wisconsin in Madison, Wisconsin. (John Biever/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh mentioned Brady in the same breath as current quarterback J.J. McCarthy after the win over Alabama. McCarthy threw for 221 passing yards and three touchdown passes, one each to Roman Wilson, Tyler Morris and Blake Corum.

"I know I've said this before … this is the greatest quarterback in University of Michigan, college football history," Harbaugh said. "Got a long way to go to get to where Tom Brady eventually got to, which is the G.O.A.T. He's lapped the field when it comes to that. 

"But in a college career, there’s been nobody at Michigan better than J.J."

JJ McCarthy talks to reporters

J.J. McCarthy, #9 of the Michigan Wolverines, speaks to the media during the post-game press conference after the CFP Semifinal Rose Bowl Game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Rose Bowl Stadium on Jan. 1, 2024 in Pasadena, California. (Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McCarthy has tallied 2,851 passing yards and 22 passing touchdowns this season. He will look to guide Michigan to a 15-0 record with a national title victory.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.