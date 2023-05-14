Expand / Collapse search
Sheldon Creed's hood pops up after crash at Darlington; Kyle Larson edges John Hunter Nemechek for victory

Larson battled with Nemechek at the end of the race

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Sheldon Creed was looking to pick up the first NASCAR Xfinity Series win of his career on Saturday at Darlington Raceway in the Shiners Children’s 200 but got caught up in a massive wreck.

Creed battled John Hunter Nemechek for position around Lap 67 in Stage 2. He tried to pass Nemechek on the left side but slid back up the track and got loose coming around the turn. He spun out and caused a massive crash. Creed came back down toward the apron and hit Brandon Jones. It caused his hood to flap up and cover his windshield.

Sheldon Creed in the pits

Sheldon Creed has a damaged car from a last lap crash during the Xfinity Series Shriners Children’s 200 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina on May 13, 2023. (David Yeazell-USA Today Sports)

Sheldon Creed's vehicle damaged

Sheldon Creed drives his damaged car to pit road on May 13, 2023, at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina. (Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jones, Ryan Truex, Chandler Smith and Ryan Ellis were among those who were taken to the infield care center and released.

"Two weeks in a row, two dumb decisions. Pretty simple need to clean it up," Creed tweeted afterward.

Creed’s best finish this season came at Talladega, where he finished in second place. He was 11th last week at Dover and finished in 25th at Darlington.

Sheldon Creed crash aftermath

Sheldon Creed comes down pit road with his hood up on May 13, 2023, at Darlington Raceway. (Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kyle Larson won the race as he fought off Nemechek in the end. The two bumped and battled their way to the finish line but it was Larson who ended up in first place. Nemechek spun out on the front stretch and wrecked. He finished in fifth place.

"Every time you get to come to Darlington, it's special," Larson said after the Xfinity race.

He will be a part of a Sunday brunch before the NASCAR race kicks off. NASCAR will honor 33 of the 75 all-time greats at the event.

Kyle Larson wins

Kyle Larson celebrates after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Shriners Children's 200 on May 13, 2023, at Darlington Raceway. (David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"You'll get to see legends and Hall of Famers and everybody who's still alive on the 75 list," he added. "I really look forward to that. I think it's going to be a special kind of thing and morning for me that I'll probably never forget."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

