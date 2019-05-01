Shaq threatens to knock Charles Barkley’s 'a-- out’ during hilarious live NBA playoffs coverage

Shaquille O’Neal almost showed Charles Barkley why he’s nicknamed “Shaq Fu” after the Hall of Fame center threatened to knock out his fellow analyst early Wednesday during live post-game coverage of the NBA playoffs.

Shaq lost his patience with Barkley on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” when the former Philadelphia 76ers power forward hogged a timed segment, giving the former Los Angeles Lakers player no chance to speak on the Golden State Warriors 115-109 win over the Houston Rockets in Game 2.

SHAQUILLE O'NEAL NAMED A BROWARD COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPUTY IN FLORIDA

“Mr. Sensitive,” Barkley quipped as Shaq complained.

“I ain’t sensitive, I am going to knock you’re a-- out,” O’Neal told the NBA legend.

Co-hosts Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson erupted with laughter, snorting as “The Big Aristotle” grew angrier. Barkley then tried to blame Shaq’s frustrations on Smith as Johnson left the panel in hysterics.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The sports show’s irreverent style has made it a big hit among fans.