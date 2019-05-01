Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NBA Playoffs
Published

Shaq threatens to knock Charles Barkley’s 'a-- out’ during hilarious live NBA playoffs coverage

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Charles Barkley shares his take on the Jussie Smollett case: ‘Everybody lost in this scenario’Video

Charles Barkley shares his take on the Jussie Smollett case: ‘Everybody lost in this scenario’

NBA legend Charles Barkley shared his opinion on the Jussie Smollett case while appearing on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,’ saying that there are still ‘repercussions’ to his actions and that ‘everybody lost in this scenario.’

Shaquille O’Neal almost showed Charles Barkley why he’s nicknamed “Shaq Fu” after the Hall of Fame center threatened to knock out his fellow analyst early Wednesday during live post-game coverage of the NBA playoffs.

Shaq lost his patience with Barkley on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” when the former Philadelphia 76ers power forward hogged a timed segment, giving the former Los Angeles Lakers player no chance to speak on the Golden State Warriors 115-109 win over the Houston Rockets in Game 2.

SHAQUILLE O'NEAL NAMED A BROWARD COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPUTY IN FLORIDA

“Mr. Sensitive,” Barkley quipped as Shaq complained.

“I ain’t sensitive, I am going to knock you’re a-- out,” O’Neal told the NBA legend.

Co-hosts Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson erupted with laughter, snorting as “The Big Aristotle” grew angrier. Barkley then tried to blame Shaq’s frustrations on Smith as Johnson left the panel in hysterics.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The sports show’s irreverent style has made it a big hit among fans.