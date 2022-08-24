Shaquem Griffin, who broke into NFL as one-handed player, retires

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Linebacker Shaquem Griffin is hanging up his cleats, announcing his retirement from the NFL after four seasons.

Griffin, who had his left hand amputated at four years of age due to amniotic band syndrome, penned an article for The Players’ Tribune explaining his decision to call it quits.

"It’s time for me to execute my Plan A," he wrote.

What is that plan? Griffin wrote it was "to go to college, get an education and do something that would make a positive impact in the world." Football was always Plan B.

Griffin explained how NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell approached him with an opportunity to work with the Legends Program, which is a group made up of retired players to help mentor current and former players in all areas of NFL life, from the beginning to the end of their careers and beyond.

While having that "fancy brunch," Griffin knew it was the right decision.

Griffin’s story is a remarkable and well-documented one. He’s been counted out since his hand amputation, but he continued to defy the odds.

First, it was at the University of Central Florida, where he played alongside his twin brother, Shaquill, a cornerback who plays with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Shaquem racked up 195 tackles and 18.5 sacks in his five seasons with UCF, prompting an invite to the NFL Combine.

There, his story played out in front of the football-watching world, as he completed all the events, including the bench press, with a special prosthetic that allowed him to participate. He performed well and began visiting NFL teams, hoping to hear his name called during the NFL Draft.

Shaquill was taken by the Seattle Seahawks in the third round of the 2018 Draft. Shaquem waited two more rounds before Seattle decided to take him with the 141st overall pick.

Shaquem played three seasons with the Seahawks, totaling 25 tackles in 46 games in a limited role. He signed with the Miami Dolphins in 2021 but was waived as a part of training camp roster cuts and re-signed with their practice squad.

Shaquem had been in training camp with the Dolphins before announcing his retirement. He realized last year during his visits with teams that he really only played in the league for one reason.

"I worked out for the Cardinals, the Titans and the Jets, and then I got calls from Buffalo, Dallas and Atlanta. But, after that Jets workout, I realized something," he wrote. "All this traveling around, working out for teams, trying to catch on somewhere, trying to hang on – it wasn’t what I wanted. Football had already given me so much, and the only thing I still really wanted from the game was to play with my brother again."

With that option no longer on the table, Griffin moves on, continuing his pursuit of making a positive impact in the world. It’s something he’s been doing for quite some time.