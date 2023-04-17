Shaq finally served in FTX lawsuit after allegedly avoiding lawyers

Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal was served Sunday in the FTX case after months of lawyers trying to reach the former Los Angeles Lakers center.

The Moskowitz Law Firm made the announcement on Twitter after trying to reach O’Neal on social media.

"Plaintiffs in the billion $ FTX class action case just served @SHAQ outside his house. His home video cameras recorded our service and we made it very clear that he is not to destroy or erase any of these security tapes, because they must be preserved for our lawsuit," the law firm said in a tweet.

FTX retail investor Edwin Garrison filed a lawsuit against O’Neal, Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen and other high-profile celebrities who alleged that his crypto account went bankrupt after the celebrities came out to endorse the crypto company.

O’Neal was alleged to have been avoiding being served.

"@SHAQ We represent thousands of FTX victims who lost their savings in the massive FTX fraud. We have been standing outside your TNT studios in Atlanta all week, but your security guards will not let us in, to just hand deliver our legal complaint," the Moskowitz Law Firm wrote on Twitter.

"You have been running from us for months & all other FTX celebrities have agreed to receive their complaints. Please have the courtesy & honor to simply allow our process servers tomorrow to deliver our legal complaint on your behalf, so you can defend your actions in this matter."

O’Neal promoted the company back in June.

He told CNBC in December he was "just a paid spokesperson for a commercial."