Sergio Garcia drops out of The Masters after positive coronavirus test

The Masters will be without one former champion when the tournament tees off Thursday.

Sergio Garcia, who won the major in 2017, revealed he will be forced to drop out of the tournament after testing positive for the coronavirus. He tweeted the announcement Monday.

“On Saturday night after driving back from the Houston Open, I started feeling a bit of a sore throat and a cough. The symptoms stayed with me on Sunday morning so I decided to get tested for COVID-19 and so did my wife Angela. Thankfully she tested negative, but I didn’t,” Garcia wrote.

“After 21 years of not missing a Major Championship, I will sadly miss @themasters this week. The important thing is that my family and I are feeling good. We’ll come back stronger and give the green jacket a go next April.”

Garcia’s 2017 Masters victory was the only major championship of his career. He finished in second or tied for second in the 1999 and 2008 PGA Championship and the 2007 and 2014 Open Championship. He finished tied for third in the 2005 U.S. Open.

Garcia played the Houston Open over the weekend. But failed to make it to the final round after missing the cut with a 5-over PAR.