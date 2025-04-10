Sergio Garcia goes viral at Masters for 1st round outfit

Sergio Garcia’s outfit for the first round of the Masters on Thursday received some ridicule on social media as he tried to get into contention for the second green jacket of his career.

Garcia wore a red shirt with a red long-sleeve shirt underneath and paired it with yellow pants. He’s a member of LIV Golf’s Fireballs Golf Club, whose logo is yellow and red. He’s also from Spain, whose flag is red and yellow.

Regardless, golf fans weighed in with their own opinions about how Garcia looked.

Garcia won the 2017 Masters Tournament when he defeated Justin Rose in a playoff. It was the first and only major title of his career. He had been close to other major titles before, finishing second twice at the Open Championship, second at the PGA Championship and in the top five at the U.S. Open three times.

He’s not had much success at majors since then.

Garcia joined LIV Golf in 2022.

He won the first LIV Golf tournament of his career last July when he finished 5-under par and defeated Anirban Lahiri in a playoff at Andalucia. Last month, he picked up the second LIV Golf win of his career in Hong Kong. He was 18-under par and three strokes better than Dean Burmester.

Garcia’s win against Lahiri snapped a playoff losing streak. He was in a playoff in 2023, losing out to Talor Gooch. Then he lost to Joaquin Niemann and Burmester in playoffs at Mayakoba and Miami before finally breaking through at Andalucia.

He’s currently second in the LIV standings behind Niemann while Fireballs GC holds the team lead.