Serena Williams' husband subtly trolls Maria Sharapova during US Open match

Serena Williams’ husband turned some heads during the tennis great’s first-round matchup against Maria Sharapova on Monday at the U.S. Open.

Alexis Ohanian was seen in the stands cheering Williams and many noticed that he was wearing a D.A.R.E. T-shirt, which appeared to be a subtle shot at Sharapova, who was suspended in 2016 for testing positive for a banned substance after the Australian Open.

COCO'S COMEBACK: GAUFF ERASES DEFICITS TO WIN US OPEN DEBUT

D.A.R.E. is an acronym for Drug Abuse Resistance Education which sought to prevent children from turning to drugs and gangs. The program mainly thrived in the 1980s and 1990s.

Williams defeated Sharapova with ease, 6-1, 6-1. Williams improved to 20-2 over the Russian tennis star, which now includes 19 straight victories.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Williams now faces American Caty McNally in the second round Wednesday night.