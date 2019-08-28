Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

US Open Tennis
Published

Serena Williams' husband subtly trolls Maria Sharapova during US Open match

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 28Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 28

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 28 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Serena Williams’ husband turned some heads during the tennis great’s first-round matchup against Maria Sharapova on Monday at the U.S. Open.

Alexis Ohanian was seen in the stands cheering Williams and many noticed that he was wearing a D.A.R.E. T-shirt, which appeared to be a subtle shot at Sharapova, who was suspended in 2016 for testing positive for a banned substance after the Australian Open.

COCO'S COMEBACK: GAUFF ERASES DEFICITS TO WIN US OPEN DEBUT

D.A.R.E. is an acronym for Drug Abuse Resistance Education which sought to prevent children from turning to drugs and gangs. The program mainly thrived in the 1980s and 1990s.

Williams defeated Sharapova with ease, 6-1, 6-1. Williams improved to 20-2 over the Russian tennis star, which now includes 19 straight victories.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Williams now faces American Caty McNally in the second round Wednesday night.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.