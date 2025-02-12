Serena Williams explains Super Bowl LIX halftime show appearance amid criticism: 'End of story'

Serena Wililams offered a simple explanation to address criticism she received after making an appearance during Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX halftime show, calling it a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

The tennis legend, who retired from the sport in 2022, posted a video on Instagram showing the behind-scenes leading up to her cameo.

In the post, she shared a brief explanation why she accepted Lamar’s invitation.

"When @kendricklamar and team called and was like ‘we’ve been trying to do something forever, what about this? We loved your crip walk at the Olympics after you won the gold medal.’ I’m like Super Bowl? Are you serious?

"When in the world would I ever be able to dance at a superbowl? (Never) let’s do it!"

Williams’ added that she knew her "winning dance" at the 2012 Olympic Games in London "would pay off one day."

"End of story," she added.

Williams’ explanation comes after she faced criticism for her choice of dance and for performing alongside the rival of rapper Drake, with whom Williams was previously involved in a relationship.

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith was among those who criticized Williams, saying he would divorce his wife if she was "trolling her ex."

But Williams’ husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, defended Williams

"Some of y'all have no idea how criticized Serena was for this same dance at Wimbledon 13 years ago and it shows.... This is bigger than the music," he said in a post on X.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.