Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Serena Williams
Published

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian reveal gender of second child in epic drone show

Williams revealed she was pregnant at the Met Gala

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 1 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 1

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian revealed the gender of their second child in an elaborate drone show in Florida and released the showcase in a video on Monday.

The video posted on Williams’ channel showed how the tennis legend prepared for the night, which also included the baby shower attended by her closest friends and family.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Serena Williams at the Leagues Cup

Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian prior to the Leagues Cup match between Cruz Azul and Inter Miami CF on July 21, 2023 at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The all-day ordeal included balloons, a dunk tank, a cake and plenty of dancing as everyone eagerly awaited the reveal.

Williams and Ohanian were going to cut the cake to reveal the gender but he had other plans. The inside of the cake was yellow as he said he wanted to "troll" his wife and their daughter Olympia and to trick them into thinking the cake was the reveal. Ohanian braced for the possibility of letting Williams down.

Ohanian played coy as Williams cut into the cake and nearly got a piece of it smushed into his face. He then cued up the DJ at the event and the drone show took place.

TENNIS PLAYER APOLOGIZES FOR 'ABSOLUTELY DISGUSTING' MOVE IN FIRST CAREER WTA VICTORY

"It’s A … Girl!" the drones revealed.

Drones take the sky

A drone show revealed the gender of Serena Williams' second child. (Fox News Digital)

Everyone was elated. Olympia is going to be a big sister.

"Our next great adventure," Williams wrote in an Instagram post.

Williams announced at the Met Gala in May that she was pregnant with her second child.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian attend the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York City. (Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala," she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.