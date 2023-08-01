Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian reveal gender of second child in epic drone show

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian revealed the gender of their second child in an elaborate drone show in Florida and released the showcase in a video on Monday.

The video posted on Williams’ channel showed how the tennis legend prepared for the night, which also included the baby shower attended by her closest friends and family.

The all-day ordeal included balloons, a dunk tank, a cake and plenty of dancing as everyone eagerly awaited the reveal.

Williams and Ohanian were going to cut the cake to reveal the gender but he had other plans. The inside of the cake was yellow as he said he wanted to "troll" his wife and their daughter Olympia and to trick them into thinking the cake was the reveal. Ohanian braced for the possibility of letting Williams down.

Ohanian played coy as Williams cut into the cake and nearly got a piece of it smushed into his face. He then cued up the DJ at the event and the drone show took place.

"It’s A … Girl!" the drones revealed.

Everyone was elated. Olympia is going to be a big sister.

"Our next great adventure," Williams wrote in an Instagram post.

Williams announced at the Met Gala in May that she was pregnant with her second child.

"Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala," she wrote on Instagram at the time.