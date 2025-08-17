Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Houston Astros

Security tackles baseball fan after he ran onto field, interrupting Astros-Orioles game

Orioles won the game, 12-0

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos , Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 17 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 17

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A baseball fan interrupted a game between the Houston Astros and the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday afternoon at Daikin Park.

A video obtained by Fox News Digital showed the fan reached the pitcher’s mound and ran around the infield before security guards finally reached him and tackled him to the ground.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A fan runs on the field at Daikin Field

Aug 17, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; A fan runs onto the field during the eighth inning between the Houston Astros and the Baltimore Orioles at Daikin Park. (Erik Williams/Imagn Images)

The fan was taken out of the stadium in handcuffs.

It was the most excitement Astros fans saw throughout the day as Houston fell to Baltimore 12-0. Orioles pitchers Dean Kremer, Grant Wolfram and Corbin Martin held Astros batters to six hits.

Kremer had seven strikeouts in seven innings. He allowed only three hits and walked one. Wolfram and Martin came into the game to put the game away. Kremer threw 114 pitches.

ROCKIES PITCHER JIMMY HERGET'S POSTGAME SHIRT SENDS PLAYFUL MESSAGE: 'MY ARM HURTS'

Security takes away the fan

Aug 17, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Police and stadium security escort a fan that ran onto the field during the eighth inning between the Houston Astros and the Baltimore Orioles at Daikin Park. (Erik Williams/Imagn Images)

Astros catcher Yainer Diaz was 2-for-4 but struck out twice. He was the only Astros player who had a multi-hit game.

The Orioles jumped on Cristian Javier early and Shawn Dubin when he came into the game. Four runs in the fifth and five runs in the eighth were more than enough for the Orioles to win the game.

Baltimore third baseman Jordan Westburg was 4-for-4 in the game with five RBI. He hit a three-run home run off Dubin in the fifth inning. Gunner Henderson, Adley Rutschman and Sam Basallo each had two RBI.

Sam Basallo runs the line

Baltimore Orioles' Samuel Basallo runs up the first base line after hitting into a double play against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025, in Houston.  (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Orioles improved to 57-67 with the win and Houston fell to 69-55.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue