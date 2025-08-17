Security tackles baseball fan after he ran onto field, interrupting Astros-Orioles game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A baseball fan interrupted a game between the Houston Astros and the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday afternoon at Daikin Park.

A video obtained by Fox News Digital showed the fan reached the pitcher’s mound and ran around the infield before security guards finally reached him and tackled him to the ground.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The fan was taken out of the stadium in handcuffs.

It was the most excitement Astros fans saw throughout the day as Houston fell to Baltimore 12-0. Orioles pitchers Dean Kremer, Grant Wolfram and Corbin Martin held Astros batters to six hits.

Kremer had seven strikeouts in seven innings. He allowed only three hits and walked one. Wolfram and Martin came into the game to put the game away. Kremer threw 114 pitches.

ROCKIES PITCHER JIMMY HERGET'S POSTGAME SHIRT SENDS PLAYFUL MESSAGE: 'MY ARM HURTS'

Astros catcher Yainer Diaz was 2-for-4 but struck out twice. He was the only Astros player who had a multi-hit game.

The Orioles jumped on Cristian Javier early and Shawn Dubin when he came into the game. Four runs in the fifth and five runs in the eighth were more than enough for the Orioles to win the game.

Baltimore third baseman Jordan Westburg was 4-for-4 in the game with five RBI. He hit a three-run home run off Dubin in the fifth inning. Gunner Henderson, Adley Rutschman and Sam Basallo each had two RBI.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Orioles improved to 57-67 with the win and Houston fell to 69-55.