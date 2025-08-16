Rockies pitcher Jimmy Herget's postgame shirt sends playful message: 'My arm hurts'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Colorado Rockies have leaned on relief pitcher Jimmy Herget this season. But in the past week, he has experienced a noticeable uptick in his workload.

After being called from the Rockies bullpen for the fourth time within the span of a week, Herget arrived at a news conference with a humorous T-shirt that referenced the state of his throwing arm.

After Colorado's win over the Arizona Diamondbacks Friday, the veteran pitcher wore a shirt that said, "My Arm Hurts."

"It's just a funny little thing I like to do after I pitch," Herget told reporters.

He then clarified his status.

"I feel fine," Herget added.

Relief pitchers are sometimes called to the mound for back-to-back games, but Herget will likely welcome some rest after his four appearances over seven days.

Herget owns a 2.73 ERA this season and has appeared in 44 games.

Herget made eight relief appearances with the Atlanta Braves last season. He spent 2021-23 with the Los Angeles Angels.

The Rockies entered Saturday night's game against the Diamondbacks at the bottom of the NL West standings.

