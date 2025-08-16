Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Colorado Rockies

Rockies pitcher Jimmy Herget's postgame shirt sends playful message: 'My arm hurts'

Jimmy Herget appeared in four games over just seven days

By Chantz Martin Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 16 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 16

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Colorado Rockies have leaned on relief pitcher Jimmy Herget this season. But in the past week, he has experienced a noticeable uptick in his workload.

After being called from the Rockies bullpen for the fourth time within the span of a week, Herget arrived at a news conference with a humorous T-shirt that referenced the state of his throwing arm.

After Colorado's win over the Arizona Diamondbacks Friday, the veteran pitcher wore a shirt that said, "My Arm Hurts."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jimmy Herget throws a pitch

Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Jimmy Herget throws a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning at Oracle Park in San Francisco May 3, 2025. (Darren Yamashita/Imagn Images)

"It's just a funny little thing I like to do after I pitch," Herget told reporters.

PHILLIES' JHOAN DURAN FEELING '100 PERCENT' DAY AFTER TAKING LINER OFF ANKLE

He then clarified his status. 

"I feel fine," Herget added.

Colorado Rockies pitcher Jimmy Herget

Colorado Rockies pitcher Jimmy Herget pitches in the bottom of the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles April 15, 2025. (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

Relief pitchers are sometimes called to the mound for back-to-back games, but Herget will likely welcome some rest after his four appearances over seven days.

Herget owns a 2.73 ERA this season and has appeared in 44 games.

Jimmy Herget pitches in a game

Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Jimmy Herget pitches in the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at Coors Field in Denver, Colo., May 25, 2025. (Isaiah J. Downing/Imagn Images)

Herget made eight relief appearances with the Atlanta Braves last season. He spent 2021-23 with the Los Angeles Angels.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Rockies entered Saturday night's game against the Diamondbacks at the bottom of the NL West standings.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue