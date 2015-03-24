Expand / Collapse search
September 15, 2015

Second-ranked Shockers unbeaten but far from cocky entering Valley tourney

By | Associated Press
    Wichita State's Ron Baker holds up his jersey at the end of the Shockers' game against Missouri State, which wrapped up a perfect 31-0 regular season on Saturday, March 1, 2014 in Wichita, Kan. (AP Photo/The Wichita Eagle, Travis Heying) LOCAL TV OUT; MAGS OUT; LOCAL RADIO OUT; LOCAL INTERNET OUT (The Associated Press)

    Wichita State players, from left: Nick Wiggins (15), Chadrack Lufile (0) and Cleanthony Early, right, hold up the Missouri Valley Conference regular season trophy after beating Missouri State 68-45 in an NCAA college basketball game in Wichita, Kan., Saturday, March 1, 2014. (AP Photo/The Wichita Eagle, Travis Heying) LCOAL TV OUT; MAGS OUT; LOCAL RADIO OUT; LOCAL INTERNET OUT (The Associated Press)

ST. LOUIS – The last school to go unbeaten in the regular season, St. Joseph's in 2004, lost its first game in the Atlantic 10 tournament by 20 points to Xavier.

Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall plans on throwing that factoid at his players before the Missouri Valley Tournament. The reminder: No one's invincible, but it's also not the end of the world if they lose. St. Joseph's advanced to the East Regional in 2004 before losing to Oklahoma State.

Indiana State (21-9, 12-6) and Northern Iowa (16-14, 10-8) are the Nos. 2 and 3 seeds in a field with one marquee entrant playing for a potential No. 1 NCAA tournament seed.

The second-ranked Shockers are 31-0 overall. They will play the winner of the Drake-Evansville game Friday.