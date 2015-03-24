Second-ranked Shockers unbeaten but far from cocky entering Valley tourney

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

The last school to go unbeaten in the regular season, St. Joseph's in 2004, lost its first game in the Atlantic 10 tournament by 20 points to Xavier.

Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall plans on throwing that factoid at his players before the Missouri Valley Tournament. The reminder: No one's invincible, but it's also not the end of the world if they lose. St. Joseph's advanced to the East Regional in 2004 before losing to Oklahoma State.

Indiana State (21-9, 12-6) and Northern Iowa (16-14, 10-8) are the Nos. 2 and 3 seeds in a field with one marquee entrant playing for a potential No. 1 NCAA tournament seed.

The second-ranked Shockers are 31-0 overall. They will play the winner of the Drake-Evansville game Friday.