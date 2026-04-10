Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jaguars plan to change Travis Hunter's usage after injury-shortened rookie season: report

The Jaguars plan to primarily use Hunter on defense this season

Ryan Canfield By Ryan Canfield Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 10 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 10

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly plan to deploy former Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter in a different way next season.

Hunter, 22, who starred as a two-way player in college, is expected to be a full-time cornerback next season as the Jaguars try to maximize his value.

"(The Jaguars) expect him to be a full-time corner, part-time receiver, which when you talk to teams last year, that probably was where they thought the value was and really where they thought the production would lie," NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Friday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Travis Hunter runs with ball

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs the ball during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida, on Oct. 12, 2025. (Morgan Tencza/Imagn Images)

Hunter, prior to sustaining a season-ending injury in practice heading into Week 9, played 67% of the team’s offensive snaps compared to 36% of defensive snaps. According to the report, Hunter is recovering well from the LCL tear.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft is running, and while he won’t be a full participant in OTAs, the team believes he will be a full participant in training camp, according to the report.

NFL FACES JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE AFTER FANS EXPRESS FRUSTRATION WITH STREAMING PIVOT: REPORT

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter looking to the sideline during a football game.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter looks to the sideline during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida, on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. (Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union)

In seven games last season, Hunter caught 28 passes for 298 yards and a touchdown. On defense, he had 15 tackles and three pass breakups. Hunter’s best offensive game was his last one, when he caught eight passes for 104 yards and a touchdown in a 35-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in London.

The Jaguars went 13-4 and won the AFC South last year before losing to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card Game. They hope Hunter’s return to the lineup will help them build on last season’s success.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Travis Hunter of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrating on the field at EverBank Stadium

Travis Hunter of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates after an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at EverBank Stadium on Oct. 6, 2025 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

Greg Newsome II, one of the Jaguars' cornerbacks last season, departed for the New York Giants in free agency, leaving a starting spot for Hunter to fill.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue