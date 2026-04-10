Jaguars plan to change Travis Hunter's usage after injury-shortened rookie season: report

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The Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly plan to deploy former Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter in a different way next season.

Hunter, 22, who starred as a two-way player in college, is expected to be a full-time cornerback next season as the Jaguars try to maximize his value.

"(The Jaguars) expect him to be a full-time corner, part-time receiver, which when you talk to teams last year, that probably was where they thought the value was and really where they thought the production would lie," NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Friday.

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Hunter, prior to sustaining a season-ending injury in practice heading into Week 9, played 67% of the team’s offensive snaps compared to 36% of defensive snaps. According to the report, Hunter is recovering well from the LCL tear.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft is running, and while he won’t be a full participant in OTAs, the team believes he will be a full participant in training camp, according to the report.

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In seven games last season, Hunter caught 28 passes for 298 yards and a touchdown. On defense, he had 15 tackles and three pass breakups. Hunter’s best offensive game was his last one, when he caught eight passes for 104 yards and a touchdown in a 35-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in London.

The Jaguars went 13-4 and won the AFC South last year before losing to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card Game. They hope Hunter’s return to the lineup will help them build on last season’s success.

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Greg Newsome II, one of the Jaguars' cornerbacks last season, departed for the New York Giants in free agency, leaving a starting spot for Hunter to fill.

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