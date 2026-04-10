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Golf

Scottish golfer Robert MacIntyre flashes lewd gesture at Masters

Augusta National officials are known for enforcing strict decorum standards at the tradition-steeped tournament

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
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Cameras caught Scottish golfer Robert MacIntyre making an obscene gesture Thursday. 

The Scottish news outlet The Scotsman reported Friday that MacIntyre had been "reprimanded" for it.

The incident unfolded on the par-5 15th hole. After sending his approach shot into the water guarding the green, MacIntyre appeared to raise a middle finger in visible frustration.

Augusta National officials are known for enforcing strict decorum standards. According to The Scotsman, MacIntyre was reminded of the code of conduct by one of the officials.

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Robert MacIntyre reacting on the 18th green at Augusta National Golf Club

Robert MacIntyre of Scotland reacts on the 18th green during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on April 10, 2026. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The 27-year-old declined to speak with reporters after the round.

After a penalty drop, MacIntyre dunked another shot into the pond. After yet another drop, he blasted his next attempt over the green entirely. By the time the damage was done, he carded a quadruple-bogey nine.

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Robert MacIntyre playing a shot from a bunker on the second hole at Augusta National Golf Club

Robert MacIntyre of Scotland plays a shot from a bunker on the second hole during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on April 10, 2026. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

MacIntyre also slammed his club into the ground on the 17th hole after a poor second shot. Earlier in the round, he was heard cursing on the 12th and 13th holes.

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Entering Augusta, MacIntyre was viewed by many as a potential contender after strong showings at The Players Championship and the Texas Open. But after Thursday’s performance, his chances of making the cut appear slim.

For a tournament steeped in tradition and composure, MacIntyre’s meltdown could end up being one of the defining storylines of the opening round.

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Jackson Thompson is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital covering critical political and cultural issues in sports, with an investigative lens. Jackson's reporting has been cited in federal government actions related to the enforcement of Title IX, and in legacy media outlets including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Associated Press and ESPN.com.

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