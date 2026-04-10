Adam Schefter grilled over Russini-Vrabel 'scandal' and it got uncomfortable

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The Dianna Russini-Mike Vrabel (alleged) SCANDAL is now on Day 3, with no end in sight.

The two spoke about it after the poolside pictures went viral. They both denied anything nefarious happening. And now, we haven't really heard a peep from anyone of importance since.

Until, of course, 97.5 the Fanatic in Philadelphia had Adam Schefter on their show Wednesday, and absolutely GRILLED ESPN's top insider about the whole thing.

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And I mean grilled. Poor Schefty. Or, I guess, not poor Schefty? I don't know. He chose to go on the show, so I assume he knew what was coming.

Still, this is 10 straight minutes of absolute peppering, and 10 minutes of hemming and hawing from Schefter.

Take a look!

Adam Schefter did his best, but the Big Js are taking on water

Thoughts? First impressions?

I don't know. I think it's fine, if we're being honest. Again, what do we expect Adam Schefter to say here? At least he said … something? The Big Js are being real quiet on this one. Too quiet. They never shut up, and now all of a sudden nobody is really talking about it in the media? Seems fishy to me.

Now, Schefter didn't really give us anything of substance. Like, at all.

"I didn't report it. I saw it like everybody else did. And uh, I guess my thought would be, I don't know what's right. I don't know what's wrong. Uh, I feel bad for the families involved. It's unfortunate, you know? Um, I know both individuals.

"Um, and yeah, I guess my first thought would be they went to the families of the people involved and, you know, I just wish everybody the best and hope everything works out with everybody."

SUPER BOWL CHAMPION DEFENDS MIKE VRABEL, NEW YORK TIMES REPORTER OVER LEAKED PHOTOS

Moving stuff, Adam. Poetic. Quite the wordsmith!

Again, I'm not sure what I'd say here, either. Russini isn't an ESPN employee, so Adam certainly had runway to talk about this, and he sort of clammed up and kicked the can down the road every time these guys asked him about it.

Obviously, Russini used to work at ESPN, so she and Schefter go way back. He probably doesn't want to break some sort of Big J code by dragging her, which I understand.

But, let me just remind everyone here, that the Big Js LOVE to act holier-than-thou … when it's convenient for them. They have no problem speaking up when they have the chance to virtue-signal about something, as long as it fits their narrative.

Remember the Liam Coen press conference incident back in January after the Jags got bounced from the playoffs? The sweet old lady reporter from some small Duval newspaper with a circulation of 10 told Liam Cohen how great he was after the season, and all the Big Js FREAKED out.

They acted like she had just committed murder. They wanted her banished from the beat FOREVER.

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And now, three months later, when a fellow Big J is caught taking a swim with an NFL head coach at a romantic resort, they're all quiet?

OK. Sure thing!

PS: the tampering question in this interview was among the dumber questions in the history of time. I'm with Schefter on that one. Unfathomably stupid question.

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