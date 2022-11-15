Seahawks veteran rips ‘terrible a--’ field conditions in NFL’s first Germany game

The NFL’s first game in Germany was largely successful as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Seattle Seahawks Sunday in front of a raucous crowd.

The game, played in front of nearly 70,000 fans at Allianz Arena in Munich, had some memorable moments including the crowd joining together to sing a viral version of John Denver’s "Take Me Home, Country Roads."

However, not everything went smoothly, including the condition of the playing field.

NFL COMMITTED TO ‘AT LEAST’ FOUR REGULAR-SEASON GAMES IN GERMANY THROUGH 2025, COMMISH SAYS

On Monday, veteran Seahawks defensive end Bruce Irvin voiced his displeasure with the field conditions.

"The NFL made us fly 10 hours to play on a terrible a-- field like that s---- Krazy," Irvin posted to social media .

Following Tampa Bay’s 21-16 victory , Seattle head coach Pete Carroll told reporters that the condition of the field was a challenge for both teams.

"The field was hard on everybody," Carroll said, according to The Seattle Times. "It was really, it was slick, I guess you could say. Everybody, both sides of the ball, I think in all positions, it had some effect. But remember that it’s the same [for both teams]. It’s not a factor that anyone is more behind it. It was just hard on everyone, and you could tell. I wish the field was firmer."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The game was played on the home soccer field of Bayern Munich , which has a grass playing field.

"Yeah, it was about what we expected, a soccer field," Seattle quarterback Geno Smith said. "It’s not going to be like what we’re seeing at home, obviously. So it wasn’t that bad. You just had to put your screw-in cleats, your studs in, and some longer spikes so that you could have better footing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Even though guys had them in, they still were slipping just because of the surface. I don’t think that played a part in what we were doing. I just think we needed to execute better."

The day before the Munich game, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell committed to at least four more games in Germany in the coming years.

"In our commitment, we're going to play the next four years, at least, and with at least four games," Goodell said on Saturday. "I wouldn't be surprised if it expanded beyond that at some point soon."