Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks star goes viral for tongue wag during blowout win vs Commanders: 'That’s gonna be a meme somewhere'

Leonard Williams had a sack in the team's win over the Commanders

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 3 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 3

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Seattle Seahawks were having a bunch of fun on Sunday night as they picked up a huge road win against the Washington Commanders, 38-14.

Seahawks defensive lineman Leonard Williams had five tackles, including a sack, in the win. He also had a QB hit as the team trounced Washington. Williams went viral for his energetic behavior on the sideline during the game.

Leonard Williams yells in excitemenet

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams reacts to the win against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on Nov. 2, 2025. (Geoff Burke/Imagn Images)

The "Sunday Night Football" broadcast showed Williams wagging his tongue furiously as he bantered with his teammates.

He was asked about the move in the postgame interview with Melissa Stark.

"Mike was messing with me on the sidelines about it. He said they got a slow-motion clip of it," Williams said before he saw the clip. "Oh, man! That looks kinda crazy. I ain’t gonna lie. That’s gonna be a meme somewhere."

Leonard Williams tackles Jayden Daniels

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels runs with the ball against Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Landover, Maryland. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

The two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle has four sacks and 35 tackles this season. He’s in his third year with the Seahawks after the team acquired him from the New York Giants in 2023. He also played for the New York Jets.

Seattle’s defense has made fans think of the glory days when the Legion of Boom was enraging offenses around the league in the early 2010s.

The Seahawks are fifth in points allowed and 11th in yards allowed through their first eight games of the season. Seattle finished 10-7 last year but failed to make the playoffs in a tough NFC West.

Leonard Williams jumps for joy

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams celebrates after the Washington Commanders game, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Landover, Maryland. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Right now, Seattle is ahead of the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West and would be third in the playoff seeding if the season was over based on head-to-head winning percentage.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

