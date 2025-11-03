Seahawks star goes viral for tongue wag during blowout win vs Commanders: 'That’s gonna be a meme somewhere'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Seattle Seahawks were having a bunch of fun on Sunday night as they picked up a huge road win against the Washington Commanders, 38-14.

Seahawks defensive lineman Leonard Williams had five tackles, including a sack, in the win. He also had a QB hit as the team trounced Washington. Williams went viral for his energetic behavior on the sideline during the game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The "Sunday Night Football" broadcast showed Williams wagging his tongue furiously as he bantered with his teammates.

He was asked about the move in the postgame interview with Melissa Stark.

"Mike was messing with me on the sidelines about it. He said they got a slow-motion clip of it," Williams said before he saw the clip. "Oh, man! That looks kinda crazy. I ain’t gonna lie. That’s gonna be a meme somewhere."

EAGLES ADD JAELAN PHILLIPS IN LATEST MOVE TO BOLSTER DEFENSE: REPORTS

The two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle has four sacks and 35 tackles this season. He’s in his third year with the Seahawks after the team acquired him from the New York Giants in 2023. He also played for the New York Jets.

Seattle’s defense has made fans think of the glory days when the Legion of Boom was enraging offenses around the league in the early 2010s.

The Seahawks are fifth in points allowed and 11th in yards allowed through their first eight games of the season. Seattle finished 10-7 last year but failed to make the playoffs in a tough NFC West.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Right now, Seattle is ahead of the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West and would be third in the playoff seeding if the season was over based on head-to-head winning percentage.