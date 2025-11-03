Eagles add Jaelan Phillips in latest move to bolster defense: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Philadelphia Eagles added more depth to their defensive line on Monday with hours to go before the NFL trade deadline, according to multiple reports.

The Eagles reportedly acquired linebacker Jaelan Phillips in a trade with the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2026 third-round draft pick. The deal has yet to be announced.

The move reunites Phillips with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who was with the Dolphins in 2023. Phillips was having one of the best seasons of his career when he recorded 6.5 sacks and 43 tackles in eight games. However, his season ended early because of an injury.

The 2018 first-round pick is putting together a solid year through nine games. He has 25 total tackles and three sacks for Miami. The Dolphins have struggled all season and lost Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens. Phillips had four tackles, one for a loss, in the game.

Phillips is earning $13.3 million this season. He’s expected to be a free agent before the start of the 2026 season.

For the Dolphins, it was the first move made since the team parted ways with general manager Chris Grider. Champ Kelly took over as interim general manager. The team had been rumored for weeks to be involved in trade discussions with some of its top players, including wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

For the Eagles, it’s the second move the team has made in three days.

Philadelphia acquired Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander from the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday.

