Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles add Jaelan Phillips in latest move to bolster defense: reports

Eagles also acquired Jaire Alexander from the Ravens over the weekend

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
The Philadelphia Eagles added more depth to their defensive line on Monday with hours to go before the NFL trade deadline, according to multiple reports.

The Eagles reportedly acquired linebacker Jaelan Phillips in a trade with the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2026 third-round draft pick. The deal has yet to be announced.

Jaelan Phillips gets to Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) is tackled by Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips (15) during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 30, 2025. (Nathan Ray Seebeck/Imagn Images)

The move reunites Phillips with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who was with the Dolphins in 2023. Phillips was having one of the best seasons of his career when he recorded 6.5 sacks and 43 tackles in eight games. However, his season ended early because of an injury.

The 2018 first-round pick is putting together a solid year through nine games. He has 25 total tackles and three sacks for Miami. The Dolphins have struggled all season and lost Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens. Phillips had four tackles, one for a loss, in the game.

Jaelan Phillips celebrates a sack

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips (15) celebrates after sacking Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (not pictured) during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 8, 2024. (Sam Navarro/Imagn Images)

Phillips is earning $13.3 million this season. He’s expected to be a free agent before the start of the 2026 season.

For the Dolphins, it was the first move made since the team parted ways with general manager Chris Grider. Champ Kelly took over as interim general manager. The team had been rumored for weeks to be involved in trade discussions with some of its top players, including wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

For the Eagles, it’s the second move the team has made in three days.

Jaelan Phillips points in celebration

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips (15) celebrates after a tackle during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field on Oct. 19, 2025. (Ken Blaze/Imagn Images)

Philadelphia acquired Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander from the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

