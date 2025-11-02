Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

NFL

NFL broadcaster Cris Collinsworth makes government shutdown joke as Seahawks clobber Commanders

The government shutdown is set to enter its sixth week

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 2 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 2

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cris Collinsworth, a former Cincinnati Bengals star and NBC broadcaster, made a joke about the government shutdown during the Seattle Seahawks’ monstrous 38-14 win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday night.

As the game changed from the third to the fourth quarter, the NBC broadcast showed the U.S. Capitol.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Cris Collinsworth with Mike Tirico

Chris Collinsworth and Mike Tirico on the field before announcing a game between the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on Oct. 5, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York. (Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

"There’s a calm place," Collinsworth said, which generated a chuckle out of play-by-play man Mike Tirico.

The government shutdown is set to enter its sixth week. President Donald Trump said in an interview with CBS’ "60 Minutes" he believed Democrats will eventually give in to Republicans’ demands as the two sides have not been at the negotiating table at all.

"I think they have to," Trump said. "And if they don't vote, it's their problem."

BEARS' COLSTON LOVELAND BOUNCES OFF 2 DEFENDERS TO SCORE CLUTCH TD FOR WIN OVER BENGALS

Sam Darnold passes the ball

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) passes the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against Washington Commanders, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Landover, Maryland. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Meanwhile, the Seahawks were beating up the Commanders behind a fiery start from Sam Darnold. The veteran quarterback completed his first 17 passes and didn’t throw an incompletion until his first drive of the third quarter.

Darnold had four touchdown passes in the first half – two to Tory Horton and one each to Cody White and Elijah Arroyo. Seattle scored 28 points before the halftime whistle.

Darnold was 21-of-24 with 330 passing yards. He did have a second-half interception.

Seahawks tight end A.J. Barner had a rushing touchdown in the game as Jaxson Smith-Njiba led Seattle with eight catches for 129 yards.

AJ Barner celebrates a touchdown

Seattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner (88) kicks his leg in the air as he celebrates his touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Landover, Maryland. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels left the game early when he suffered a gruesome arm injury. He was 16-of-22 with 153 passing yards and an interception. He had a rushing touchdown, as did running back Chris Rodriguez.

Seattle moved to 5-2 on the year. Washington fell to 3-5.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue