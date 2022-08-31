Expand / Collapse search
Seattle Seahawks
Published

Seahawks' quarterback competition is 'always on,' Pete Carroll says

Lock finished with 171 yards, one TD pass and three interceptions in Friday's loss to the Cowboys

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll put an end to the quarterback battle on Friday night following their preseason loss to the Dallas Cowboys, announcing that Geno Smith would be the starter come Week 1.

But just four days later, Carroll made it clear that the competition between Smith and Drew Lock is "always on." 

Quarterback Geno Smith of the Seattle Seahawks looks for an open receiver against the Dallas Cowboys on Aug. 26, 2022, in Arlington, Texas.

Quarterback Geno Smith of the Seattle Seahawks looks for an open receiver against the Dallas Cowboys on Aug. 26, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

"Yeah, I think that they understand that, that it’s always on," Carroll said Tuesday, via The News Tribune. 

Carroll said just days earlier that Smith "earned" the starting gig and that Lock "just ran out of time in making his bid for it." 

"He's a fantastic player and I have no problem playing with him, too. We're fortunate to have two guys that can go, and if he comes off the bench, when he gets his chance, he'll be ready to go," Carroll said of Lock at the time. 

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock scrambles against the Dallas Cowboys on Aug. 26, 2022, in Arlington, Texas.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock scrambles against the Dallas Cowboys on Aug. 26, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

After missing time because of COVID-19 and a rough night against the Cowboys, Lock will continue on as backup. He finished the night 13 of 24 for 171 yards, one touchdown pass, three interceptions and a 51.2 passer rating. 

Safety Markquese Bell of the Dallas Cowboys returns an interception against the Seattle Seahawks during their preseason game on Aug. 26, 2022, in Arlington, Texas.

Safety Markquese Bell of the Dallas Cowboys returns an interception against the Seattle Seahawks during their preseason game on Aug. 26, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

"He’s disappointed. He’s disappointed, you know," Carroll said Tuesday. "But I know he knows how we think of him, and how we trust he’s got a big future and all that. He knows by the way we’ve dealt with him from the start and coached him throughout, and really taken him all the way through to this point."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

