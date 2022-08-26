Seattle Seahawks 2022-2023 NFL schedule

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Seattle Seahawks ended the Russell Wilson era with an abrupt trade to the Denver Broncos. Geno Smith will get the start in Week 1, but it may not last long with Drew Lock as the backup.

Seattle drafted Charles Cross and Kenneth Walker III to help the offense and Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant to help the defense. It won’t be the same-look Seahawks as they may be the weakest team in the division on paper.

Seattle hasn’t had back-to-back losing seasons under Pete Carroll since his first two seasons at the helm.

Read below for the Seahawks' schedule, how to watch games and where to watch.

Week 1: Seattle Seahawks vs. Denver Broncos, September 12, 2022

TV: ESPN/ABC

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 2: Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers, September 18, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Week 3: Seattle Seahawks vs. Atlanta Falcons, September 25, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 4: Seattle Seahawks @ Detroit Lions, October 2, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 5: Seattle Seahawks @ New Orleans Saints, October 9, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 6: Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals, October 16, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Week 7: Seattle Seahawks @ Los Angeles Chargers, October 23, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 8: Seattle Seahawks vs. New York Giants, October 30, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 9: Seattle Seahawks @ Arizona Cardinals, November 6, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Week 10: Seattle Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, November 13, 2022

TV: NFL Network (in Munich, Germany)

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Week 11: BYE

Week 12: Seattle Seahawks vs. Las Vegas Raiders, November 27, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Week 13: Seattle Seahawks @ Los Angeles Rams, December 4, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Week 14: Seattle Seahawks vs. Carolina, December 11, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 15: Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers, December 15, 2022

TV: Amazon Prime

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 16: Seattle Seahawks @ Kansas City Chiefs, December 24, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 17: Seattle Seahawks vs. New York Jets, January 1, 2023

TV: FOX

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Week 18: Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams, January 8, 2023

TV: TBD

Time: TBD