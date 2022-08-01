Expand / Collapse search
Seattle Seahawks
Published

Seahawks' Pete Carroll tests positive for COVID-19

The NFL did away with its COVID-19 protocols but still requires five-day isolation for positive cases

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll will miss the next few days of training camp after testing positive for COVID-19, the team announced Monday. 

The team released a statement that Carroll tested positive on Sunday and experiencing "mild symptoms." 

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll looks over Lambeau Field before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll looks over Lambeau Field before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

"He is fully vaccinated and experiencing mild symptoms, while remaining at home," the statement read. "Carroll remains in contact with the coaching staff and will participate in team meetings virtually until returns to the facility." 

Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks looks on during the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Lumen Field on Sept. 19, 2021 in Seattle, Washington.

Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks looks on during the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Lumen Field on Sept. 19, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The NFL suspended its COVID-19 protocols back in March, no longer requiring mandated testing for players or staff or masks, unless stated otherwise by state and local law. They are still expected to monitor and report symptoms. 

Any person who tests positive is still subject to a five-day isolation period, the NFL informed clubs back in June, citing the CDC’s guidelines. 

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray also tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. 

Jan 2, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) rolls out in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&amp;T Stadium.

Jan 2, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) rolls out in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&amp;T Stadium. (Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters he was experiencing minor symptoms and will miss the next few days of training, according to reports.

