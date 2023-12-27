Expand / Collapse search
Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks' Geno Smith has simple message for Russell Wilson after Broncos QB is benched

Broncos coach Sean Payton announced Wilson's benching on Wednesday

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith showed support for Russell Wilson after the Denver Broncos decided to bench the quarterback for the final two weeks of the 2023 season.

Smith backed up Wilson before the Broncos acquired Wilson in a trade with Seattle prior to the start of the 2022 season. He then won the job in a competition with Drew Lock, who was among the players sent to the Seahawks in return for Wilson.

Geno Smith and Russell Wilson

Geno Smith of the Seattle Seahawks congratulates Russell Wilson after a touchdown against the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Oct. 25, 2020, in Glendale, Arizona. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

But after Wilson’s benching was revealed, Smith sent out a post on X.

"FREE 3."

Smith joined the Seahawks following stints with the New York Giants and the Los Angeles Chargers. He joined the team in 2019 and only appeared in five games before Wilson was traded.

Geno Smith throws

Geno Smith of the Seattle Seahawks warms up before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on Dec. 24, 2023, in Nashville. (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

But the veteran quarterback learned everything he could from Wilson and head coach Pete Carroll and won the Comeback Player of the Year last season and was nominated to his first Pro Bowl.

As for Wilson, his time with the Broncos appears to be coming to an end. NFL Network reported that one of the reasons why Denver benched Wilson was because of the possibility of injury. Wilson reportedly has a $37 million injury guarantee for 2025 that becomes fully guaranteed this coming March.

Wilson is due $39 million in 2024.

Jarrett Stidham will start for Wilson in the final two games.

Russell Wilson vs Patriots

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson comes off the field after losing to the New England Patriots 26-23 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Sunday Dec. 24, 2023. (Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

"I can tell you [that] we’re desperately trying to win," Broncos head coach Sean Payton said. "Sure, in our game today there are economics and all those other things, but the No. 1 push behind this – and it’s a decision I’m making – is to get a spark offensively."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.