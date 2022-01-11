Seahawks' Geno Smith arrested on suspicion of DUI after win over Cardinals

Seattle Seahawks backup quarterback Geno Smith was arrested on suspicion of a DUI early Monday morning just hours after the team’s season-ending victory over the Arizona Cardinals .

Smith, who played in five games this season for an injured Russell Wilson , took to Twitter immediately after news of his arrest broke to ask fans to hold their judgment until he can talk about the incident "down the road."

"Being arrested brings a taint onto the reputation that is impossible to undo, no matter what really happened," his tweet read. "I’m asking all of you to hold back on judging me the same as you would do for a friend or family member. I’ll have more to say down the road & ask that you bare with me."

According to King County court records, Smith was arrested by Washington State Patrol just after 2 a.m. He was released from police custody at around 9:30 a.m.

Details of his arrest were not immediately known but according to TMZ Sports , Smith was initially pulled over for speeding.

Smith’s attorney told The Associated Press that the former New York Jets quarterback is cooperating with law enforcement.

"Geno is fully cooperative with the investigation. I hope that an open mind can be kept by all as the facts are ascertained."

Head coach Pete Carroll confirmed Smith’s arrest with reporters Monday, adding that he was present during a meeting with the team but would not comment further.

"We have to let his people handle all of that. He was in the meeting today with us. I don’t have anything other than that," he said.

Smith appeared in five games this season as veteran quarterback Russell Wilson recovered from a finger surgery that required surgery halfway through the season. He finished with 65 passes for 702 yards, five touchdowns and one interception and was sacked 13 times.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.