Seahawks' Geno Smith drove 96 mph, threatened police during DUI arrest: reports

Seattle Seahawks backup quarterback Geno Smith was arrested early Monday morning on suspicion of DUI after police say he was driving erratically, but, according to new details, the NFL player also became aggressive with law enforcement and refused to have his blood drawn at a hospital.

Police records obtained by TMZ Sports say Smith was pulled over at around 2 a.m. after Washington State Patrol said he was traveling 96 mph, almost 40 mph over the speed limit, and observed switching lanes without signaling.

According to The Associated Press, officers also "detected a strong odor of intoxicants and observed the driver had bloodshot, watery eyes." Smith admitted to drinking wine earlier in the night.

The former New York Jets quarterback reportedly became agitated during field sobriety tests and was taken back to the police station, where he told one officer that he had "little d--- syndrome."

A judge issued a search warrant for a blood draw and Smith was taken to a hospital where he became agitated again, even with the Seahawks’ director of team security present to try to calm Smith down, according to the report. Restraints were used to complete the process, troopers wrote.

According to TMZ Sports, Smith said "I’ll f--- every one of y’all up" and "you don’t want to see me out of these cuffs, you don’t want to know what will happen."

Smith was then transported to the King County Correctional Facility and later released on $1,000 bail.

Smith, who played in five games this season for an injured Russell Wilson , took to Twitter immediately after news of his arrest broke to ask fans to hold their judgment until he can talk about the incident "down the road."

"Being arrested brings a taint onto the reputation that is impossible to undo, no matter what really happened," his tweet read. "I’m asking all of you to hold back on judging me the same as you would do for a friend or family member. I’ll have more to say down the road & ask that you bare with me."

His attorney said Tuesday that he has been "fully cooperative with the investigation."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.