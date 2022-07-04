Expand / Collapse search
Seattle Seahawks
Published

Seahawks' Drew Lock roasted by US Open Tennis' Twitter account, DK Metcalf comes to defense

The Seahawks acquired Drew Lock in a trade with the Denver Broncos

By Ryan Gaydos
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf came to the defense of quarterback Drew Lock on Saturday following a tweet from the U.S. Open Tennis’ Twitter account.

The back-and-forth came when a random Seahawks fan tweeted in response to a post about Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas’ match at Wimbledon. The fan wrote, "not a sport."

Drew Lock of the Broncos warms up before facing the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field At Mile High on Jan. 8, 2022, in Denver, Colorado.

Drew Lock of the Broncos warms up before facing the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field At Mile High on Jan. 8, 2022, in Denver, Colorado. (Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

The tweet prompted a savage response from the U.S. Open Tennis account.

"not a sport says the person about to watch 17 games of Drew Lock at QB," the account wrote in a clear dis to the new quarterback Seattle acquired in its trade with the Denver Broncos for Russell Wilson.

Metcalf wasn’t having it.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock participates in a drill during an OTA workout at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, Washington, on May 23, 2022.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock participates in a drill during an OTA workout at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, Washington, on May 23, 2022. (Joe Nicholson-USA Today Sports)

"Aight Chill we get the point @usopen," he wrote.

The U.S. Open account said it didn’t expect the tweet to blow up as much as it did. The organization pointed to where fans can buy tickets to the final Grand Slam event of the season, which will take place Aug. 29 to Sept. 11.

Lock will be vying for the starting quarterback job with Geno Smith. He was a second-round pick of the Broncos in 2019. He played in 24 games for Denver and started 21 of them. He had 4,740 passing yards, 25 touchdowns and 20 interceptions in that span. He led the league with 15 interceptions in 2020.

Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf runs with the ball during warmups before the Dallas Cowboys game in Seattle, Sept. 27, 2020. 

Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf runs with the ball during warmups before the Dallas Cowboys game in Seattle, Sept. 27, 2020.  (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear, File)

Seattle has also been rumored to be interested in acquiring Baker Mayfield from the Cleveland Browns. But it doesn’t appear a deal is close.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.