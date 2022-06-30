Buccaneers' Tom Brady enjoys training session with son while vacationing in Italy with family

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tom Brady is taking some well-deserved vacation time with his family ahead of his 23rd season in the NFL, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback still managed to find some time to fit in a little training session.

Brady was spotted with his wife, Brazilian fashion model Gisele Bündchen, and their three children on a massive yacht in Portofino, Italy, recently where the seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen sparring with his son.

The shirtless quarterback also fit in a cycling session in between smoking a cigar and enjoying the Italian summer with his family.

Brady announced his retirement in February after 22 seasons with the New England Patriots and Buccaneers, but that was short-lived. Several weeks later, he announced his return to the league.

"It's very easy when you're 25 to know what you want to do the next year," Brady said earlier this month at the Buccaneers' minicamp. "It's very challenging when you're 43 or 44 because there is a lot of other things that are pressing and a lot of other things that are really important in your life, like your kids and your wife and different relationships.

"Things have always taken a back seat to football – that's just how it has gone for me. It's challenging, and I've just got to work at those things. It is part of what is challenging about things that happen in my life – just different decisions are made. I have a great life and I have zero complaints about it. I just try to do the best I can do."

Brady told People Magazine earlier this month that his wife is one of the main factors in his success.

"I think, without her, there's no way I could be doing what I'm doing," he said at the time. "It takes an amazing partnership to do it.

"I have an amazing wife who's always looking out for our kids, always looking out for our family," he added. "She's a good influence on me. She's been a great influence on me for a long time. She's just a great woman."

Brady is entering his third season with the Bucs and will turn 45 by the start of the season.

He put together arguably his best season in 2021 with a league-leading 43 touchdown passes and 5,316 passing yards. The Buccaneers finished two games short of making their second consecutive Super Bowl.

