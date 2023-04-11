Expand / Collapse search
Seattle Seahawks
Seahawks' Dre'mont Jones takes aim at Broncos after 4-year stint: 'Denver didn’t pay me my proper respects'

Jones signed a three-year, $51 million deal in March

Paulina Dedaj
Paulina Dedaj
Former Denver Broncos defensive end Dre’mont Jones finally got what he wanted out of a team when he signed with the Seattle Seahawks in March: respect. 

The Seahawks picked up 26-year-old Jones on the first day of free agency last month, signing him to a massive three-year, $51 million contract. 

Dre'Mont Jones #93 of the Denver Broncos reacts during an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the New York Jets at Empower Field At Mile High on October 23, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. 

Dre'Mont Jones #93 of the Denver Broncos reacts during an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the New York Jets at Empower Field At Mile High on October 23, 2022 in Denver, Colorado.

"Almost out of nowhere ... Seattle came in hot," Jones told The News Tribune last week. "That kind of motivated me to come here more and more."

But Seattle’s interest in Jones dates back to 2022, when the Seahawks were putting together a blockbuster deal for Russell Wilson. 

General manager John Schneider told KIRO radio in March that they had initially included Jones in their ask, but that Denver was "not willing to part with him." 

DreMont Jones #93 of the Denver Broncos takes the field against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field At Mile High on December 11, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. 

DreMont Jones #93 of the Denver Broncos takes the field against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field At Mile High on December 11, 2022 in Denver, Colorado.

But for Jones, the decision in allowing him to test free agency didn’t seem inline with that sentiment. 

"I mean, s---, they should have just traded me from the jump," Jones said, according to the outlet. "I was included in the (Wilson) trade. Denver said no. And then, Denver kind of ... I don’t want to say that word — but Denver didn’t pay me my proper respects."

He continued: "So, I’m here, because (the Seahawks) they respected me from the jump."

Dre'Mont Jones #93 of the Denver Broncos is seen during their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. 

Dre'Mont Jones #93 of the Denver Broncos is seen during their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Drafted by the Broncos in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Jones has recorded 18 1/3 sacks in 42 games over the past three seasons.

Despite missing four games last season due to injury, Jones matched his career high with 6 1/2 sacks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.