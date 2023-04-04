Expand / Collapse search
Denver Broncos
Broncos’ Faion Hicks arrested on felony gun charge, police say

Hicks was drafted by the Broncos in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here.

Denver Broncos cornerback Faion Hicks was arrested in Florida over the weekend on three charges, including a third-degree felony for carrying a concealed firearm, according to reports and police records. 

Hicks, 25, was arrested on Saturday and charged with disobeying a stop sign, driving with an expired driver’s license and carrying a concealed firearm, according to Broward County records. 

Head coach Nathaniel Hackett of the Denver Broncos congratulates cornerback Faion Hicks #29 after a play against the Minnesota Vikings in a preseason game at Empower Field at Mile High on August 27, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. 

Head coach Nathaniel Hackett of the Denver Broncos congratulates cornerback Faion Hicks #29 after a play against the Minnesota Vikings in a preseason game at Empower Field at Mile High on August 27, 2022 in Denver, Colorado.  (Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

The second-year cornerback was pulled over at around 7:30 p.m. for failing to stop at a stop sign, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by FOX31. 

The officer detected a smell of marijuana, but Hicks denied any being in the car. A police search turned up a firearm under the driver’s seat, a marijuana cigarette, multi-colored foil baggies and elastic baggies containing cannabis, according to the report. 

There were two other passengers in the car at the time of Hick’s arrest. 

Faion Hicks #29 of the Denver Broncos runs to the field prior to a preseason game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on August 20, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. 

Faion Hicks #29 of the Denver Broncos runs to the field prior to a preseason game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on August 20, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York.  (Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)

Court records show that Hicks posted his $2,000 bond early Sunday morning. 

The Broncos did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.  

Hicks was drafted by the Broncos in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin where he was named consensus All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2020. 

Safety Delarrin Turner-Yell #32 and cornerback Faion Hicks #29 of the Denver Broncos celebrate after a Turner-Yell sack on fourth down in the fourth quarter of a preseason NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High on August 27, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. 

Safety Delarrin Turner-Yell #32 and cornerback Faion Hicks #29 of the Denver Broncos celebrate after a Turner-Yell sack on fourth down in the fourth quarter of a preseason NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High on August 27, 2022 in Denver, Colorado.  (Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

He played in two games for Denver and signed a reserve/future contract for the 2023 season in early January.

