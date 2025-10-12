Seahawks' defensive penalty raises eyebrows among NFL fans

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Seattle Seahawks received a penalty for having too many men on the field as the Jacksonville Jaguars attempted a 2-point conversion following a touchdown.

Usually, teams who commit the penalty accidentally have 12 players on the field at one point. Teams are only allowed to have 11 players on offense and defense at one time. Instead, the head official announced that the Seahawks were penalized for having 13 men on the field.

The odd penalty drew the attention of fans on social media.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence found wide receiver Tim Patrick for the 26-yard score. Jacksonville’s attempt to make it a six-point deficit instead of keeping it at an eight-point deficit failed.

Lawrence already had a touchdown pass to Brian Thomas Jr. earlier in the game.

Seattle was up 20-6 until Lawrence’s strike to Patrick. Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold and Jaxon Smith-Njigba connected on a 61-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. Darnold then found Cooper Kupp for an 11-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter.

Seahawks kicker Jason Myers was responsible for two field goals in the game.

Jacksonville came into the game riding high from a thrilling win at home over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Jaguars were looking for their fifth win of the season.

Seattle was 3-2 coming into the matchup. The team was narrowly defeated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5.