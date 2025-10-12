Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks' defensive penalty raises eyebrows among NFL fans

Jaguars cut the deficit with a touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Tim Patrick

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 12 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 12

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Seattle Seahawks received a penalty for having too many men on the field as the Jacksonville Jaguars attempted a 2-point conversion following a touchdown.

Usually, teams who commit the penalty accidentally have 12 players on the field at one point. Teams are only allowed to have 11 players on offense and defense at one time. Instead, the head official announced that the Seahawks were penalized for having 13 men on the field.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Mike MacDonald on the sideline

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald looks on during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 12 2025, in Jacksonville, Florida. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The odd penalty drew the attention of fans on social media.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence found wide receiver Tim Patrick for the 26-yard score. Jacksonville’s attempt to make it a six-point deficit instead of keeping it at an eight-point deficit failed.

Trevor Lawrence escapes a tackle

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) escapes from Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (91) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 12 2025, in Jacksonville, Florida. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Lawrence already had a touchdown pass to Brian Thomas Jr. earlier in the game.

Seattle was up 20-6 until Lawrence’s strike to Patrick. Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold and Jaxon Smith-Njigba connected on a 61-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. Darnold then found Cooper Kupp for an 11-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter.

Seahawks kicker Jason Myers was responsible for two field goals in the game.

Jacksonville came into the game riding high from a thrilling win at home over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Jaguars were looking for their fifth win of the season.

Leonard Williams celebrates

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) reacts after sacking Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 12 2025, in Jacksonville, Florida. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Seattle was 3-2 coming into the matchup. The team was narrowly defeated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue