Scottish player given 2-year ban for testing positive for cocaine

LONDON - UK Anti-Doping says Scottish soccer player Jordan McMillan has been banned from football for two years after testing positive for cocaine.

The 26-year-old McMillan tested positive after playing for Partick Thistle against Celtic in the Scottish Premiership on Dec. 3, 2014. McMillan was later released after an investigation by the Scottish club. He claims his drink was spiked.

His ban runs until Dec. 17, 2016.

UKAD chief executive Nicole Sapstead says athletes ''need to understand the importance of strict liability - they are solely responsible for any banned substance that is found in their system, regardless of how it got there or whether there was an intention to cheat or not.''